The kindergarten teacher is only partially kidding when she compares the active buzz of her classroom with the feel of NASA engineers planning a mission.
Skipcha Elementary School teacher Lisa Stewart is comfortable among astronauts, engineers and scientists and among 6-year-olds hard at work.
Both groups tend toward active exploration and discovery.
All the school’s pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students — both in-person and virtual — participated in a virtual field trip to Space Center Houston.
Throughout the school day Friday, students in each classroom and at home, followed along with live moderators to build a lunar lander and a helicopter with simple supplies while learning the science and the space travel application of each.
Participants also toured the space center virtually.
There were several “get up and dance” breaks in the action, too.
An education ambassador for Space Center Houston, Stewart arranged a year ago to borrow a rare lunar fragment as part of SkipchaElementary’s first-ever space night. That event attracted more than 1,000 people.
A year later, in the age of coronavirus, the kindergarten teacher went to her NASA contacts and came up with a plan for a virtual tour.
“Their outreach is dwindling,” she said of the popular space museum. “They jumped on the opportunity.”
Across the school, students followed instruction from educators at the Houston Space Center to construct their own lunar lander using plates, cups and a plastic bag.
They also made a twirly helicopter as they learned about NASA’s ongoing mission to land a rover on Mars equipped with a helicopter designed to scan the surface, collecting images to share back on Earth.
Fourth-grader Bethany Vanderburg said she was intrigued with the lessons and the chance to build.
She pointed out that since there is no air in space, a parachute is not effective to land a craft and said she’s fascinated at the vastness of the cosmos.
“Space is endless,” she said.
An astronaut, Anna Fisher, was part of the virtual activities, giving students a chance to see one of the program’s first female astronauts.
“I love the creativity,” said Stewart as moderators answered questions that Skipcha students submitted.
Even though she knew it would frustrate some of her students, she purposely gave them materials and left it to them to construct with minimal help, only giving direction.
“Whatever you end up doing, you need to have problem-solving abilities,” the teacher pointed out.
“You have to be willing to try, to scrap it and to try again. That applies to all disciplines.”
