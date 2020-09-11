What does social media have to do with marriage? This was the question I had, and the answer is: A LOT!
Most of us are familiar with the danger that social media could “potentially” cause in a marriage. However, to the actual degree of damage social media causes, we may not know.
According to McKinnley Irvin Family Law, “A recent study, published in Computers in Human Behavior, compared state-by-state divorce rates to per-capita Facebook accounts.
The study found a link between social media use and decreased marriage quality in every model analyzed.
It also found that a 20% annual increase in Facebook enrollment was associated with a 2.18% to 4.32% increase in divorce rates. The study’s model from the individual survey results predicts that people that do not use social media are 11% happier in their marriages than people that are regularly use social media.”
This is crazy! With more and more people becoming internet savvy, the numbers for online adultery are going up. One in three divorces start as online affairs. And more than one-third of new marriages begin online through dating sites or social media. It seems there is an obvious correlation.
Nevertheless, even when adultery is not happening, social media can lead to other marital challenges. Jealousy can become a problem. We must remember, not all jealousy is “bad” jealousy. There is a legitimate jealousy that occurs when you feel your marriage is being threatened.
Perhaps someone on your spouse’s friend list posts a provocative or inappropriate picture. Maybe someone has private messaged your spouse and it “seems harmless” but it gives you an uncomfortable feeling. Or your spouse may have commented on something that you felt was not right. All of these are reasons for legitimate jealousy.
The best thing to do is remain honest about your feelings with your spouse and be accepting of your spouses feelings.
Even if you don’t feel you are doing anything wrong, when your spouse is uncomfortable with something, there is generally validity to the feeling. Perhaps nothing has happened. And maybe it never will.
But, if something is making my spouse uncomfortable, it’s not worth pursuing or even having. My spouse is much more important to me than a “friend” on social media.
In fact, I recently deleted a few friends from high school who made my husband uncomfortable. I have been out of high school for 20 years. Nevertheless, his peace is worth more to me than that online friendship and I gladly unfriended them.
What can you do? More and more couples are getting joint Facebook accounts or choosing not to have one at all. Other spouses give their passwords and usernames to each other in an effort to remain open and honest.
I know a couple who agreed they would not have friends on their social media that they previously dated or had a relationship with. Another couple has decided to not have single friends of the opposite sex outside of family members.
With the proper precautions and honest conversations, social media doesn’t have to destroy marriages. Perhaps it’s time to talk with your spouse or even reevaluate your own social media accounts.
Either way, until next time, please safeguard your marriage.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
