The pandemic has been rough on everyone, but as businesses and organizations open more, with fewer restrictions, people are finally able to get out and do more. This is good news for our active senior community, as the Harker Heights Senior Recreation Program slowly but surely moves to open some classes and activities.
Harker Heights Activities Center and Events Manager Nichole Broemer said, “We’re working on getting them rolling again,” with two activities ready to go beginning Tuesday, April 20.
Stretchercise, which Broemer said is a combination of the previous Stretch and Go class and the Texercise class, will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. As space is limited, preregistration is required.
There will be precautionary measures in place. First, participants can only arrive 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the class, and must exit the room promptly afterward. Face coverings will be required, unless exercising in one’s place, and chairs for the class will also be set for social distancing.
Participants are also encouraged to bring their own equipment (anyone who borrows equipment from the facility will be required to sanitize immediately thereafter). Also, while there will be no water fountains, there will be a water bottle filling station. Broemer requests that water bottles have closed lids.
Broemer said everyone should follow the recommendations set by both the CDC and the Texas Department of Health.
“We’ve already received calls to register,” Broemer said.
Pickleball is now considered an open-gym activity, and will be held at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Broemer said that people can reserve one two-hour time slot per day, and will pay open gym prices. It’s free for residents of Harker Heights, $5 for non-resident adults, and $3 for non-resident seniors. Space will be limited to 8 players at a time.
Participants can arrive only 5 minutes prior to the reserved time slot, leave promptly afterward, and should bring their own paddles and balls. Social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged.
Broemer also said that she is working on opening other classes up for the month of May. “We’re slowly binging back classes with limited transfer of equipment,” she said. Bunco and line dancing are two activities that are set to open up next month.
In the meantime, Parking Lot Bingo will continue for the time being, but Broemer did say that this may be moving indoors with warmer weather.
Also, she said, “We will continue to offer senior craft kits, and we will also do it where they can do it in person…those will be scheduled monthly.” Call Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs to register for the kits and in-person crafting time at 254-953-5493.
Anyone wishing to register for a class or activity, or for more information, contact Broemer at 254-953-5465.
