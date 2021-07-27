Dozens of local children were treated to an interactive, entertaining puppet show that was put on by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday morning.
Written and hosted by library director Lisa Youngblood, and performed by several of the library’s teen volunteers, nearly 100 people attended the in-person event that featured oceanic puppets, very much in keeping with the library’s summer theme, as well as lots of singing, dancing, and tons of audience participation.
Youngblood announced to her audience, “We are going to have an under-the-sea revue,” and introduced her “assistant,” Whale, who would be helping her vet some talent by holding auditions—and the kids in the audience got to vote on which animals made the cut and which ones didn’t.
Surfing turtle was up first, and children got up to dance to some Beach Boys as volunteers lobbed beach balls into the crowd, much to the delight of the children, who batted the balls around to each other. Turtle made the cut.
Baby Shark was supposed to be up next, but alas, was “missing.” Baby Shark poked his head up around the puppet stage, which had the children all shouting to Youngblood and pointing to him every time he popped up, with one girl yelling, “He’s popping up everywhere!” Baby Shark would continue to make (brief) appearances throughout the program, with the same effect every time.
Octopus liked country music, and kids got up to dance again (Octopus got in), and then it was Starfish’s turn (a volunteer in a giant costume) to perform a “serious poem,” the “She sells seashells” tongue twister that everyone got to practice. Starfish was in, too.
Hermit crab was relegated to backstage duty, and a school of fish made the cut with their song, and then — finally! — Baby Shark came to lead everyone in none other than “Baby Shark,” the perfect ending to the show.
Afterwards, children got to make their own puppets at the three different craft tables manned by more teen volunteers.
Eight-year-old Titus Brown enjoyed both the show and the various puppet crafts. He said, “I like how we had to look for Baby Shark. I liked the octopus too — I like anything with tentacles!”
Danielle Helmuth brought her two daughters, 7-year-old Kendra and 2-year-old Kennedy. “I’m definitely happy they’re putting these on,” she said. “It boosts their literacy, and the kids get to socialize. It’s great.”
She said this was only the second library event they’ve attended, but looks forward to more.
Youngblood said of the program, “I’m very happy with this. It was really fun and had lots of action. We wanted to get the kids up and movin’ and groovin’.”
