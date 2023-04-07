Dianne and I have been blessed over the last three years to attend a church in Salado whose membership includes a significant number of precious ladies over the age of 90. Some of them are quickly approaching that century mark of 100.
Dianne calls them the “Back Pew Crew” as that is their regular choice of seating every Sunday morning during the 10 a.m. worship service, most of the time.
It’s been a long time since I’ve spent time with ladies of this age. They have been widowed for a long time, but I’m impressed by their attitudes, sense of humor, an amazing recall of stories from the past, and their involvement in the community and their church home.
Our pulpit minister said something rather poignant during a recent meeting as he referred to spending time with other people. He said, “You never get to know people on a personal level until you put your feet under their kitchen table nd share a meal with them or just sit and talk.”
That spoke volumes to me because I’m of the opinion that large gatherings of any kind are not the place to get to know people.
Everyone is talking and not listening and there is never enough time to start and finish a conversation, anyway.
Lois Stegall is a neighbor of ours and is the mother-in-law of Dianne’s brother Charles. Charles married Lois’ daughter Patti and that’s how that part of the story ends.
Lois and Dianne began to share ideas of getting the ladies from the “Back Pew Crew” together on a regular basis.
In the middle of the night after their conversation, Dianne came up with an idea that she would prepare the food and the motto for the host would be “All that’s required of you is open the door!”
The ladies are then asked if they would mind hosting the site of one of the meals and making sure they understand that the only thing they are asked to provide is water or tea and a setting for everyone to gather around.
“We don’t want them doing anything except walking in the door, sitting down at the table, enjoying a meal and visiting,” Dianne said.
Lois’ home in Harker Heights was the first test case, and she loved it so much that she was selected to become the third partner in this endeavor. As the third partner, Lois contributes a vegetable and dessert. It works out that sites are scheduled then Dianne cooks enough food for eight people, which leaves the host four additional guests to invite.
A perfect example of spending time with these wonderful people was at the second luncheon where we arrived at 11 a.m. and did not leave until 4 p.m.
There definitely needs to be more of this getting together and hearing the life stories of those who are still with us. A lot of us have many friends and acquaintances, but it is surprising that we don’t know much about each other.
We can do better and this ministry to these ladies carries with it tremendous rewards, knowledge, and pride that we have served others with the magic combination of food and spending time with those around us.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
