Karl “KT” Thomas, 26, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a barber.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and my dad is from Houston.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Killeen.
Do you have any children?
I have two boys and one girl who I love strongly.
Do you have any siblings?
On my mom’s side, I have an older brother, age 28. On my dad’s side, I have two younger brothers, so basically I am the oldest and the youngest.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is peaceful and that everything is close and in one place and you have everything that you need.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike that the streets are messed up. They need to be fixed.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is the Which Wich.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things for the children to do. They need fun activities to do so they don’t have to travel out of the area to have fun. More family oriented events and activities also.
What community work do you do?
I host events around Killeen and make music. I cut hair to help out some people from time to time.
I participated in the Turkey Bowl for children. I also participate in other community events for children.
