In marriage we can generally agree there are different strengths and personalities between partners. Sometimes we see them manifest in decision making.
The two types of personalities we often focus on are dominant and passive.
Dominant spouses can be more demanding and appear to have a stronger personality. They generally make the decisions and assert their leadership in their marriage.
Dictionary.com gives this as a definition for dominant: having or exerting authority or influence.
Dominant personalities can be natural. Some people are born with a strong-willed personality. Other times they may have formed through childhood. For example, an older sibling caring for a younger has to make choices for the younger.
Dominant personalities can also be a result of abuse. The person may have made a vow to themselves that no one would ever hurt them again. To make this vow a reality, they dominate relationships.
The passive spouse in the relationship tends to be more easy going, slower to make decisions, and generally more reserved. The Oxford dictionary defines passive as, “Accepting or allowing what happens or what others do, without active response or resistance”.
This can be because they have a more easygoing personality. Some personalities are just naturally very calm and peaceful and are content going with the flow. There is little confrontation because the individual genuinely does not care.
However, this can also be because they are afraid to speak up. Perhaps in their past there has been a punishment for being vocal (whether physical or mental abuse).
For the sake of most marriage discussions, we generally stop right there. But there is one more personality to discover. This is the passive-aggressive type.
The Oxford dictionary defines passive aggressive as, “denoting a type of behavior or personality characterized by indirect resistance to the demands of others and an avoidance of direct confrontation, as in procrastinating, pouting, or misplacing important materials.”
Of the three, this one is the hardest to identify because at first glance, it can appear as a passive personality. However, there are some key differences between this and a genuinely passive personality.
If you have a spouse (or maybe it’s you) displaying the following characteristics, chances are this is a passive aggressive personality.
One is the silent treatment. This is refusing to speak based on a decision that was made. While the spouse may have said, “it’s fine” they may not have meant it and are punishing the decision with silence.
Another indicator is pouting or sulking. It can also look like whining about an issue. They may seem gloomy and you feel uncomfortable around them.
Some people develop a passive-aggressive behavior due to emotional abuse or a learned behavior from a parent with passive-aggressive behavior.
Others may have underlying medical issues. Passive aggressive behavior can even be a side effect of some medications.
The one thing I want to point out is that the spouse with this behavior is often the one seen as passive, when in fact, they are the dominant one. When someone is controlling the mood and influencing the environment of their home, that is dominance.
In our marriage, we may lean a little more toward dominance or passivity and that’s okay. What is not okay is becoming rigid and unbalanced or displaying passive-aggressive behavior.
In marriage we should strive toward a good middle ground allowing both personalities to compliment each other. Until next time, stay balanced!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.