I lost a very good friend this week — and so did our community.
Stephanie Ratts Grissom, a talented, dedicated reporter who bravely battled a series of health issues over the past few years, passed away Monday morning at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She was just 52 years old.
Even now, a few days later, the news is difficult to digest.
Stephanie wrote for the Harker Heights Herald and Copperas Cove Herald as a correspondent for the past five years, eventually focusing chiefly on Harker Heights library events, seniors programs and adaptive sports programs — as well as contributing a monthly column for both papers.
Stephanie didn’t just inform readers with her articles — she educated and entertained them.
With her quirky humor and uncanny ability to research little-known facts on any given subject, Stephanie consistently turned out stories that were a delight to read.
I first met Stephanie back in 2017, when she was just getting started as a Herald correspondent. She was a little unsure of herself, but she genuinely wanted to improve her writing and was always appreciative of constructive criticism.
Stephanie was a former teacher, and her writing talent showed through every time she covered a program at the Harker Heights library. She perfectly explained the concepts behind teaching program, and also captured the excitement of the children as they took part in the fun.
Over the years, Stephanie developed a group of fans among the regular program attendees, from preschoolers to young adults taking part in the library’s A-List Club.
When COVID hit and the library had to move to virtual programs, Stephanie adapted, writing stories based on the videos and using screen grabs to illustrate each piece.
But she missed seeing her library friends in person — and it’s safe to say they missed seeing her, too. She was so happy when the library started going back to in-person programs.
The thing that was most amazing about Stephanie was her ability to persevere in the face of adversity.
Her battle with lupus caused her mobility issues, dental problems and contributed to a variety of other maladies that would have caused most people to sit home and pout.
That’s not to say that Stephanie didn’t do her share of moping — and Lord knows, she had a right to do so — but she just steeled herself and pushed through whatever aches and pains were bothering her on a given day.
She claimed that writing was her therapy, and that it helped her take her mind off whatever physical issues were going on.
Whenever Stephanie wrote about her various misfortunes in her column, she always took a light-hearted, self-deprecating approach that made the reader laugh while empathizing with her woes.
She could have the most awful experience, such as a broken foot or a painful tooth extraction, and she would manage to make a funny story out of it.
Stephanie’s life was certainly not an easy one — especially not in later years. She was always getting lab tests and making trips to the doctor. All the while she would apologize about not getting her stories in early.
Stephanie certainly had eclectic interests. She loved all things British, from 1970s B-grade horror films to Brit punk bands to a little snack item called Jaffa cakes.
Stephanie also had an encyclopedic knowledge of all sorts of odd facts, and she loved to share them.
As I look back on all my amusing, entertaining conversations with Stephanie, I have to smile — especially when I think of how she always closed with, “Thanks, Boss Man.”
I’m the one who should be thanking her today.
I looked back at her first column, from 2018, when I started writing this piece, and the last few paragraphs really rang true:
“So here is what I’ve learned: Life is messy. It throws you curves. It doesn’t play well with others. And you will occasionally struggle.
“I’ve learned that I am still teaching, just differently. But I’ve also learned that hope is what springs from my community.
“The more I see my community at work, and the more I see the people in my community coming together for each other, living, loving, the more hope I have.
And hope means that I, we, can fight another day.”
Well said, Stephanie.
Our community won’t be quite the same without your passion for reading and education, your love of kids and your impossibly positive outlook.
As for me, I’ll miss reading your interesting stories and grin-worthy columns.
But more than that, I’ll miss your unflinching commitment to your craft, your heart-felt enthusiasm — and your amusing cat stories.
You have been a true friend to me, to this newspaper and to our community.
On behalf of all of us, thank you, Stephanie.
You were truly one of a kind.
