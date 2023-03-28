I don’t consider myself an artist. I do boast that I’m a quilter. The fact is that I’m both.
An artist can be many things and I probably fall into a category somewhere. So when my Tuesday Quilt Bee got a glimpse of the Spring 2023 issue of Art Quilting Studio magazine one member brought to the meeting, we were all excited to look through it.
We agree that not all magazine issues can always excite us. They have issues filled with articles and patterns that we love, and then there are issues that nothing in it held our interest. That’s just the way magazines are.
I don’t get any regular subscriptions to quilt magazines anymore. My favorite one went out of print and my interest in quilt magazines diminished.
If I want to see what is happening in the quilt magazine world, I go to Barnes & Noble and see what’s on their magazine shelves.
Art Quilt Studio magazine is comprised of 150 pages, and all the advertising is in the last 15 pages. The magazine is more like a book. It comes out quarterly and has a healthy price tag.
After the Bee ended, I went to Barnes & Noble to get my own issue of the magazine. When I got home, I sat down and started reading the first article. Then the second, and the third, etc. I have not recognized any of the artists in the magazine so far.
Each article had the same format. An artist was showcased and her background and art journey was presented. Then she explained where her inspiration for her pieces came from and then how she worked to create her art pieces. A list of needed supplies was also included.
Note, I said art pieces because not all pieces pictured were quilts. There might be a few stitches here and there, but not what I would classify as a quilt.
Some pieces were just manipulations of fiber. Fiber artists, in my opinion, are not quilters. They may have started out as a quilter but then wandered off the quilt path.
But if a magazine’s name is Art Quilting Studio, I assume it’s filled with quilts of some sort. Maybe I’m just being too critical.
But on the other hand, the pictures of their creations were stunning. The colors used were the first thing that drew my attention. All quilters love color, and we are easily distracted by it.
I got halfway through the magazine before I had to stop to make supper. I haven’t had time to finish reading the magazine, but the pictures of the next article are stunning and I can’t wait to read where she got her inspiration and how she chose her colors.
I think all quilters start off with the basic quilt classics and somewhere down their journey they find their own art niche. Some stay with log cabin and double wedding ring quilts, and others wander over the edge and create pieces that stretch our imaginations.
I have wandered into the “art” phase of quilting. It was a struggle to create but the outcome was much better than I imagined. I might go there again but I won’t be staying there.
