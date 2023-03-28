I don’t consider myself an artist. I do boast that I’m a quilter. The fact is that I’m both.

An artist can be many things and I probably fall into a category somewhere. So when my Tuesday Quilt Bee got a glimpse of the Spring 2023 issue of Art Quilting Studio magazine one member brought to the meeting, we were all excited to look through it.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.