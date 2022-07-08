Storyteller Bernadette Nason entertained children young and old Tuesday at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Library with her dramatic demeanor and several real and “imaginary” props.
They laughed and sat somber as her stories inspired a variety of emotions. Nason’s program coincided with the Library’s IRead’s summer reading club theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”
“I really liked her stories,” said Ian Cristianson, 4, of Harker Heights. He and mom Jenny came to hear Nason as part of a regular routine for the toddler to be a part of the Summer Reading Program, coordinated through the library by Children’s Librarian Emily Rossmiller.
Nason has been a Texas Commission on the Arts touring artist since 2002 and her enthusiasm is catching. She provides entertaining, educational programs at libraries and elementary schools.
“We are so happy to be able to provide experiences like this for our patrons,” Rossmiller said. “There has been great participation throughout the summer.”
The library offers several programs for kids like the Children’s Family Camp Read, which is designed for kids age 0 to 11 to encourage life-long reading habits.
The next event the library will host will be a Puppet Party at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.
The library also has a virtual portion of the summer reading club called Readsquared! Participants receive a backpack and mini-compass, while supplies last, and there are multiple events that participants can enjoy.
Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual camping badges, complete book challenges and play games.
See the library’s website at https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/departments/library on on Facebook.
The library is located at 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. For additional information, call the library at 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.