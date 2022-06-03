Storyteller Elizabeth Kahura will be visiting the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Wednesday, June 15.
Ms. Kahura is a Texas Commission on the Arts storyteller who educates the public on the rich culture and history of Africa through music, performing arts, and storytelling.
This summer, Ms. Kahura will lead the library and its patrons on “A Jungle Walk.”
Participants will enjoy animal-themed music, animal puppet shows, African poems, and folktales all while discussing African wildlife and the importance of wildlife conservation.
There will be an emphasis on the concept of adaptation, acceptance, and teamwork in this immersive program filled with plenty of opportunities for audience participation.
While patrons are visiting, they are reminded to be sure to sign up for the virtual portion of the library’s Summer Reading Club, Readsquared.
Participants can track their reading all summer long, earn virtual camping badges, complete book challenges, and play games.
Families may attend the 9:30 or 11 a.m. programs.
Each session will be held in the library building’s Activities Center Ball Room at 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights.
As always, this library program is free and appropriate for the whole family to enjoy.
For more information, call 254-953-5491 or email erossmiller@harkerheights.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.