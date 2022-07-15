To celebrate July as Parks and Recreation Month, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library has a new storywalk at the Harker Heights Community Park. Families can read or listen to a story while enjoying the great outdoors by visiting the Community Park at 1605 Knight’s Way, Harker Heights.
In-person programs this week at the library:
Crafternoon at 3 p.m. Monday for ages 12 to 18 to express creativity with summertime-themed crafts.
Baby Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday for ages 15 months and younger and their special grown-up to sing songs, use rhymes, and learn baby sign language.
Lucas Miller the Singing Zoologist returns to perform an entertaining and educational program for the whole family at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Story Time at 9 a.m. Thursday for ages 3 to 6 and their families to enjoy stories, songs, and activities that encourage learning, literacy, and sharing a love of books.
Toddler Time at 10 a.m. Thursday for ages three and younger and their families to enjoy stories, songs, and activities that encourage social and emotional learning, early literacy, and sharing a love of reading.
The Book Discussion Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake.”
Participants have the option of meeting virtually by emailing lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for an invitation.
Add these titles from the library catalog to your Family Camp summer reading list:
“Be You!” written and illustrated by Peter Reynolds;
“Bring Me A Rock,” written and illustrated by Daniel Miyares;
“Down By The Cool Of The Pool,” written by Tony Mitton and illustrated by Guy Parker-Rees;
“Hiking Day,” written by Anne Rockwell and illustrated by Lizzy Rockwell;
“Water Is Water,” written by Miranda Paul and illustrated by Jason Chin.
