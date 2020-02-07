Thomas Carroll, 17, lives in Belton, attends Shoemaker High School.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought me to this area. My dad was stationed at Fort Hood.
Tell me about your family.
I have a great support system in my parents. My beautiful mother is LaToya Carroll. My dad is Thomas Carroll Jr. I have one sister and her name is Tamia Carroll.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Glendale, Arizona.
What school activities are you a part of?
I participate in bowling, The National Honor Society, STEM, Student to Student and Superintendent Advisory Council.
What community work do you do?
I help out in the community as much as I can. Friends and family invite me to different events where I volunteer my time if they need it. I volunteered at my friend’s church and we helped make baskets for the homeless. I helped out in the stuffed animal pet adoption for kids. I helped out with Christmas on the Farm in Belton.
I participated in the Youth of the Year program with Child and Youth Services on Fort Hood. I am a usher at my church, Unity Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. I did a mentorship program for my church.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cracker Barrel.
What do you plan to be when you grow up?
I plan to be a mechanical engineer.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Prairie View A&M University.
What do you wish to study in college?
I wish to study mechanical engineering while in college.
