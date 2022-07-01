Steve Albert, 17, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights and the surrounding area.
What brought you to the area?
My mom was in the military and we got stationed here.
Where you from originally?
I am originally from Prattville, Alabama.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I have an older brother named Jamerion. I am in the middle. I have two sisters, Serenity and Keasia.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother is Kanetia Durden. She lives here in Killeen and is also known as That Girl Netia. My dad is Steve Albert, and he is in Alabama.
What high school do you attend?
Ellison High School.
What is your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school is math.
What do you plan on studying in college?
In college I plan on studying business or IT.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a really nice area.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Raising Cane’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What community work do you do?
Through the catering business I work for That Girl Netia; we donate food to the homeless from time to time and cook meals for them.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Project Power.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself playing for the NFL.
