Tamia Carroll, 15, lives in Belton, is a junior at Shoemaker High School.
What brought you to the area?
We moved to Central Texas area because my dad was stationed here. It is very pretty out here.
Tell me about your family.
I have my beautiful mother La Toya, my supportive dad Thomas and my older brother Thomas Jr., age 17. My mother is a educator in the Killeen Independent School District and my dad is retired Army.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Avondale, Arizona.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the different things that you can do. I like the parks and the people seem very nice.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
Well, since I attend Shoemaker High, I would have to say I do not like the high school in Harker Heights. After all they are our rival school LOL.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to eat at in Harker Heights is Mod Pizza.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Five and Below.
What do you think Harker Heights needs for the youth?
Harker Heights needs more pools, and basketball courts in the neighborhoods.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more areas to do community service and help out the community; they are lacking that.
Tell me about your awards and achievements.
I recently made JV captain on the Shoemaker High dancing team, The Shining Stars. I am a straight-A student. I was the 9th-grade class president.
I sing in my church choir, my church is Unity Baptist Church. I danced on the Audie Murphy Middle School dance team in middle school. I am a part of the Shoemaker High Step Team.
I have been a member of the youth auxiliary of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated as an Archonette for the past three years.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending Prairie View A&M in Prairie View.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on studying Fine Arts in college.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at Comanche Youth Center at Fort Hood.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “2012” on Netflix.
What was the last book that you read?
“Gone Crazy in Alabama” by Rita Williams-Garcia.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself as a famous dancer or an actress, this is what I would like to do.
