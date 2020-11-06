At the time of this writing, there is still no clear indication as to who our next president will be — but my opinion is despite the level of anxiety felt by some and living in the land of unknowns, we must continue to move forward by living, working, and building positive relationships that can energize us throughout the rest of our days on this earth.
I’m glad the God of Heaven has allowed me to live long enough to see history unfold right before my very eyes. I’ll admit that what I’ve experienced is way beyond what I ever expected.
This brings me to the next topic of the thankfulness I feel to live in the United States of America — being a native Texan and the resident of two great cities that will always have deep meaning to me. Those cities are Lubbock and Harker Heights.
It’s not so much about the landscape of those towns but more about the blessings of the people I’ve come to know through the variety of careers I’ve been privileged to be involved in through the years.
Both of my kids were born in Lubbock but were raised in Harker Heights, and they are the better for growing up in this melting pot of the world. It’s left them with an open mind, friends from all walks of life and a perspective about life they wouldn’t have found anywhere else.
Working as a writer for the Killeen Daily Herald and the Harker Heights Herald has also been one of the best educational experiences of my life.
I had college professors tell me that I would never be a good writer because I didn’t follow all the rules.
I had some along the way who did not like my writing style. I did everything humanly possible to change my style and alter what I could, but nothing worked until I met an English teacher at Victoria College. She helped me finally get the train on the track.
Here I am after writing in the school public relations world for more than 20 years and then nine years as a journalist. From the feedback I’ve received, I think I’ve done OK.
It’s been a pleasure writing about the wonderful people who live in this area of the state. Even more so, I’ve been lucky to get to know a few of them on a personal level.
When I break it down to groups of people that I have come to admire in the last 30 years, those would be educators, city council members, school board members, journalists, chambers of commerce, first responders, organizations that reach out and help those in need, city leaders and staff — and the list goes on.
Through my written words, I sincerely hope that I have helped in at least some small way. I’ve been lucky to get those assignments that are about good people and what they’ve done for others.
I’m not perfect by any means but I hope you’ve enjoyed our time together as much as I have. Thanks for your respect and encouragement.
I don’t know if there’s a journalistic term for what I’ve just shared but regardless, I’ve enjoyed writing it for you.
Who knows what is coming next? There might be all kinds of new surprises around the corner.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.