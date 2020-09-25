Amy Hampton, 40, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights as a teacher at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
My husband retired from the Air Force. We moved back to the house that we brought when we were stationed here before.
Are you married?
Yes, I am happily married to my husband, Damian.
Do you have any children?
I have four wonderful children — a 22-year-old daughter, Brianna, 20-year-old girl, Kailynn, 15-year-old son, Damian, and a girl, Vanessa, age 13.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Connecticut.
What subject do you currently teach?
I teach AP U,S, History, Pre AP U.S. History, and African American History.
What community work do you do?
I am on the Site Based Decision Marking Committee, Campus Employee Advocacy Committee, Principal Intern Program, and Blended Learning (Training Trainers). I can go out to campus and help people with any technical issues with Schoology. I am happy to be a part of these committees because I can make sure that I am using the best practices in class and online.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a small area that is growing fast. I like that it is centrally located between two big cities. I like the community farmers market also.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
We need more family-like event places like a Dave & Busters. It would be nice to do more things as a family around here besides just going to the movies and the mall.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Palmeras Tex-Mex Con Sabor.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Barnes and Noble.
What was the last book that you read?
“Deceit of the Soul” by Gary Zukav.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Tenet” was the last movie I saw.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself working at a college or a university teaching Post Secondary Curriculum. Whatever I teach, I want to be working with teachers and helping them.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Listen to your intuition. Send your words out in the direction that you want them to go in.
