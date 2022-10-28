Sylvia Luna, 44, lives in Waco, works in Harker Heights.
Tell me about your family.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sylvia Luna, 44, lives in Waco, works in Harker Heights.
Tell me about your family.
I am not married and I do not have any kids.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I have eight sisters and one brother.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Plainview, Texas.
Tell me about your parents.
My dad, Guadalupe Luna, is from Mexico and my mom, Irma, is from South Texas. They met as migrant workers in North Texas 60 years ago. My mom is a huge advocate for people’s rights.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity and the population.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There’s nothing that I really dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Chick-fil-A. I really love their ice cream.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Esperanza Rising.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Phone.”
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with Special Olympics.
What is your job title?
My job title is Special Education teacher.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself mentoring new teachers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.