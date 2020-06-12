Local educator wants more activities for children in Harker Heights.
Deseree Lancaster, 34, lives in Belton, works in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
The Army. My dad was stationed here during my sophomore year of high school.
Where were you born?
I was born in Massachusetts, but I’m a military brat, so I’m from all over.
Tell me about your family.
I am married with two kids. My daughter, Nevaeh, is turning 15 years old and is going into her sophomore year and loves theater tech. I also have a son named Aaron. He will be 12 in a few days and will be starting 7th grade and is currently on a select baseball team in Belton.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a sister who is two years younger than me.
What made you decide to teach?
I wanted to help kids, make sure they knew someone was on their side believing in them, rooting for their success. I am currently finishing up my master’s degree in educational leadership with principal certification. I want to go as far as I can in the educational field where I can help the most students.
How many years have you been teaching?
I just finished my third year of teaching.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
Harker Heights is where my family and I settled in. I have a lot of memories from high school, which is what I like most about Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
It’s really grown, which is great, but when I come to shop, there are just too many people. LOL. I live in Belton and have gotten used to a smaller crowd.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
There are so many good places, makes it hard to pick just one. I really like the chicken bacon ranch pizza from Bobby Lupo’s, so I will say Bobby Lupo’s would be my favorite place to eat.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
I love Ross no matter what city.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more things for kids to do.
What community work do you do?
I donate to Goodwill. I also help out and donate at homeless shelters. I help out at other places when needed.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book I read was, Paul Bambrick-Santoyo’s “Get Better Faster.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was, “Lilo and Stitch.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I don’t even want to think about the next 10 years. My babies will be out of the house, but I see myself with my doctorate in an administrator position with lots of vacations.
