In order to celebrate what some have named “Teddy Bear Picnic Day” on July 10, the Harker Heights Activities Center played host to families with more than 40 children who brought their special teddy to a special picnic with them.
Kay Townsend, a retired teacher from Killeen ISD, with a “calling” to help families get ready for pre-k and kindergarten classes, modeled the event after the book.
“We were so pleased that so many came out,” Library Director Lisa Youngblood said.
Families of all shapes and sizes gathered to hear from Townsend, who said she has a passion to work with kids, especially those who are about to enter pre-K or kindergarten classrooms.
With slides and her amazing picnic basket, Townsend began to read the story by Jimmy Kennedy and used props and her dynamic voice to bring the characters to life.
According to Townsend’s husband, George, his wife feels there is a need for families to be prepared for a young child to enter the school system with helpful information like basic manners and themes like kindness, sharing and socializing with other children and adults.
Throughout the two-hour event, kids gathered to listen, jumped up to do the Banana Boogie and made their own set of binoculars out of empty toilet paper rolls, construction paper and string. These activities seem to stimulate a creative interest in following instructions, manual dexterity and basic problem solving skills.
Townsend managed to make the experience fun for the participants and many caregivers came away with a better sense of what would be needed in the coming school years.
“Her approach is so welcoming,” Tina Smith said. Smith has two children who will be starting pre-K in the fall.
“I never knew how much I didn’t know about how to help them get ready for a classroom and other kids.”
Townsend’s presentation included other activities like a Teddy Bear Hunt and a “brain break,” after which they enjoyed learning how honeybees make honey.
As the child prepared to leave, they received a “bear box” filled with delightful goodies for bears — and their best friends to munch on.
“If you go out in the woods today, You’re sure of a big surprise. If you go out in the woods today, You’d better go in disguise. For every bear that ever there was Will gather there together because Today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic.” -- from the song “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic” written John Walter Bratton and Jimmy Kennedy.
