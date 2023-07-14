In order to celebrate what some have named “Teddy Bear Picnic Day” on July 10, the Harker Heights Activities Center played host to families with more than 40 children who brought their special teddy to a special picnic with them.

Kay Townsend, a retired teacher from Killeen ISD, with a “calling” to help families get ready for pre-k and kindergarten classes, modeled the event after the book.

