Your library card is the key to success at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Teen reading club program Read, Lead, Succeed! offers an adventure of reading challenges, setting goals, collecting badges, and earning a certificate of achievement.
Ages 12 to 17 can participate beginning Monday by signing up at http://harkerheights.readsquared.com.
Virtual learning with the library at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary.
Move your body and recharge your brain with Miss Lisa for Brain Break at 2 p.m. Monday.
Parents and children enjoy playing and learning together with Ms. Eunice during Baby Steps Lapsit at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Find out how science can make learning fun in everyday activities with Miss Heather at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Join a Special Guest Reader for a special story time at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Knitting enthusiasts will finish their Knit-Along Special projects and share their creations at 4 p.m. for Fiber Frenzy Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Trevor Noah’s “Born A Crime” as their October selection.Request options include print, audio CD, eBook, and eAudio and can be made at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/virtuallibrary. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Great eBook fiction teen reads for school, reading club, or fun begin with these titles:
“After The Fire,” by Will Hill;
“The Heart Forger,” by Rin Chupeco;
“In The Shadow Of Blackbirds,” by Cat Winters;
“Muse Of Nightmares,” by Laini Taylor;
“Patron Saints Of Nothing,” by Randy Ribay;
“Raybearer,” by Jordan Ifeuko;
“The Rest Of Us Just Live Here,” by Patrick Ness;
“See No Color,” by Shannon Gibney;
“The Truth Is,” by NoNieqa Ramos;
“Tyler Johnson Was Here,” by Jay Coles;
“We All Fall Down,” by Natalie Richards
“You Asked For Perfect,” by Laura Silverman.
