The Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association is hosting a community service day Friday at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave,, in Nolanville.

The service day is a cooperative effort of the alumni association and the Nolanville Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, according to Valencia Ramirez, director of the Boys and Girls Club in Nolanville and a Texas Tech graduate.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.