The Bell County Chapter of the Texas Tech Alumni Association is hosting a community service day Friday at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave,, in Nolanville.
The service day is a cooperative effort of the alumni association and the Nolanville Unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, according to Valencia Ramirez, director of the Boys and Girls Club in Nolanville and a Texas Tech graduate.
The service project will take place between noon and 1 p.m.
According to a press release from the Tech Alumni Association-Bell County Chapter, the service day is to celebrate Texas Tech Founder’s Day.
This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Texas Tech University.
The university set a goal of having staff, faculty, students and alumni contribute to 1 million hours of volunteerism and community service over the course of the year to celebrate this anniversary.
The Bell County Alumni Chapter welcomes everyone in Nolanville to join the youth from the Boys and Girls Club in cleaning up the park.
Ramirez said, “People who are planning to volunteer should wear closed toe shoes and long pants.”
For more information about Friday’s community service day, contact Ramirez at ttaa.bellcounty@gmail.com or call 254-718-9774.
