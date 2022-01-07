It’s already January 7! Can you believe it?
By the way, I hope your Christmas and New Year’s days were outstanding. My column wasn’t scheduled to run until today, so I missed passing on holiday wishes, in advance.
In my case, Christmas was somewhat different than in the past. With the exception of last year and the change in everyone’s plans plus COVID, the Turk and Massey clans for several consecutive years would gather the week between Christmas and New Years and call it “Turkmas.”
To add perspective, my wife, Dianne, has a twin sister and three brothers. Now get your calculator out and begin to add up husbands and wives and an average of two children and in some cases three, born to the five children of the Turk family. That number is remarkable, but it doesn’t include the number of grandchildren that have come along over the past several years.
As the years have come and gone, it’s become difficult to get everyone together at the same time. There’s not any place big enough and the calendars don’t always match up.
It’s become smaller gatherings spread over a period to time during the holidays. The Turks are all about family, so this year was an adjustment in not being able to get the entire group together at one time.
The year 2022 will be a banner year for my immediate family.
Our daughter, Callie, is getting married to Chris Shaia on Friday, March 11, at a wedding venue in the Colony. We will proudly welcome Chris as our son-in-law.
Quoting our daughter, “He’s the type of person I always wanted to share my life with.”
This ceremony will be nothing like I could have ever imagined. I’m so glad Callie didn’t ask me to sing. My only three responsibilities are to escort her down the aisle, answer the question “Who gives this woman to this man?” and she and I will be dancing to “Moon River” during the reception. I am not a dancer, so I’m probably more anxious about that than anything.
As you know, I do a few Santa Claus gigs each year, mostly at parties and in school classrooms. It’s the least I can do to spread joy around my hometown.
For the last three years, my son, Jonathan, and daughter-in-law, Amanda, have hosted a party for our grandson at our house. Every year, I have a small group of kids who are scared silly of Santa Claus. I mean the type of scared that produces screams at the top of the decibel chart and sliding off Santa’s lap onto the floor, then running away at a high rate of speed.
What a difference a year makes. That same group of kids that wanted nothing to do with Santa in 2020 came running up with hugs and excitement before I could get in my chair.
I know of one girl who hugged me five times with her mother pulling her off me so the rest of the children could come sit on my lap and tell me what they wanted for Christmas.
It’s really fun to be a part of activities that bring joy to others, and that’s why I’ve volunteered as Santa for the last five years.
Working for the KDH also gives me the opportunity to attend events where people are having a good time and enjoying being together.
What will 2022 bring besides another chance to repeat the resolutions that we never got around to last year?
In my humble opinion, take one day at time, don’t worry about what you didn’t get done yesterday and have gratitude for every good experience and person with whom you come in contact.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
