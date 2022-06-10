You know you’ve reached that “certain age” when you start to acquire multiple doctors just to attend to all your various and sundry health issues.
As of now, I have a primary care physician, a cardiologist, a urologist and other potential docs in waiting, by referral.
In the past few years, I’ve also seen a neurologist, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and a gastroenterologist.
None of this is to say that I am inherently unhealthy. Other than having a kidney stone removed a few years ago, I haven’t had any ailments or other health issues that have caused me to miss a single day of work.
Not bad for someone in his mid-60s.
But it’s the little things that scream “old guy” in my ear now and then. (My wife would say they have to scream because I need my hearing checked. Well, I have, but that’s another story).
Last week I made a visit to my regular doctor to have a mole removed. It had gotten larger over the past couple of years, and it was always getting irritated — and consequently, so was I.
So I made an appointment to have it removed.
After my doctor had performed the procedure — which wasn’t so bad except for the repeated pinch of the needle used to numb the area — I asked him whether I should worry about the mole being something serious.
He laughed and described it as a “birthday barnacle” and said it was something fairly common on “older” folks.
Well, that would be me, I guess.
He also said I might see a few more of the little nuisances pop up as I get older.
Well, that’s certainly something to look forward to!
About three weeks ago, I had a visit with my cardiologist, whom I hadn’t seen in a few years, thanks in part to COVID restrictions and partly due to my procrastination. I’m really good at putting things off. Just ask my wife — or maybe don’t.
Anyway, my doctor ran my EKG and it was normal; he seemed pleased.
Considering I have a history of irregular heartbeat, for which I’ve been on medication for nearly 10 years, I was pretty pleased, too.
Still, sometimes I have bouts of mild dizziness. Because of this, my doctor recommended that I wear a heart monitor for two weeks, to see if I’m having any blood pressure or rhythm problems that need to be addressed.
Needless to say, all this is going to cost a sizable chunk of change.
But hey, I’m used to spending piles of money on medical care, especially dental stuff.
In the last three years, I’ve had two teeth pulled, a couple of root canals, a crown and a bridge.
So now, I can chew just fine. But every time I make a credit card payment, I’m reminded how much money I’ve tossed at my teeth.
I guess I shouldn’t complain. I don’t have any high-priced prescriptions that require a second mortgage to afford.
I don’t have any hip or knee problems, or severe arthritis, for that matter. That means I’m also able to get around without a cane, crutches or a walker — and that’s a big plus.
I guess it’s all a matter of perspective.
After all, I’ve put quite a few miles on this body, so it just makes sense that it would need some extra maintenance now.
As long as my motor keeps running and my transmission doesn’t go out, I should count myself as fortunate.
Just don’t call me trying to sell me one of those bogus extended warranties.
I’m pretty sure this model is too old to qualify.
Dave Miller is deputy managing editor for Opinion for the Killeen Daily Herald and editor of the Harker Heights Herald.
