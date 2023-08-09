One of these days in this column, I will plunge into the deep psychological part of my mind, but not this time.
That part of my psyche is beginning to thin somewhat anyway, due to age, but I’m not sure what the result would be if I did try and produce deep thought through words that might help someone else and not damage them for life.
So, the topic of this month’s column will be animals, especially cats and dogs.
We provide a home for one cat and one dog. The cat is a female long-haired Siamese belonging to Dianne and thinks she is the queen. Sorry for the crazy animal names her family comes up with, but the cat is Mooshi. I’m not even sure it’s spelled right. She is a sweet cat but set on doing things her way and when she wants to do them. One thing she loves to do is drink water from bathroom faucets. The water in her bowl is just not good enough.
Her favorite thing to do is sleep in places where we will never find her. She hides really well!
The dog belongs to me and is a female malty poo (guessing at the spelling.) In other words, she’s part poodle and something else. Her name is M(e)ysa and is a fluffy, white dog who loves lap time and sleeping with us every night. She likes to make way too many trips outside for me, but what should I expect from a dog who gets a treat every time she does her thing (if you know what I mean)?
Each trip into the yard is a new experience. She barks at everything her senses say could spell trouble. She doesn’t respond to the word “no” or “stop,” and since we don’t have a privacy fence, she has been known to leave the yard and explore worlds unknown along the street where we live.
What scares me the most is that she will at times walk in the middle of the street on her little trips and will someday meet her maker because she doesn’t understand “get out of the street!” We’ve avoided that trauma up to this point.
Mysa is an inside dog for the most part, but when the doorbell rings she barks loud enough to almost break the sound barrier. She’s a good watchdog, as she notices walkers down our street and when someone approaches the front door, she lets it go full blast. A barking session must always be followed by a cooling off period.
We have a unique set of circumstances going on right now, as we have become grandparents to a cat belonging to our daughter and her husband. They’re amid moving out of one house into another and changing locations.
Callie and Chris are still in the Metroplex but with new jobs are moving to Forney in east Dallas.
The cat, named Dora, would not do well in that kind of environment, so guess who has a visiting cat on the premises in Harker Heights?
The dynamics have been at play for about a week now and it’s been interesting to watch the ebb and flow between the relationships with the cats.
They have basically switched roles and there’s not much love lost between the two. The cats eat each other’s food and drink each other’s water and trade out on who wins the race to a choice of two cat boxes. It’s a daily adventure!
It’s just another day in the life of cat and dog owners. I know you’ve been there, too.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
