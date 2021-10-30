Fortune telling on Halloween isn’t new, and goes back 2,000 years, when Druids (Celtic priests) would prophesy via bonfires and the wearing of animal heads and skins.
Flash forward to the Victorian era, the 1800s, when prognostication rituals were less about the future of crops and more about a young woman’s (or man’s, no discrimination here) finding her perfect match.
(If only I’d known about this before, it might have saved me a spot or two of trouble.)
One tradition, which some sources say originated with those original Celts, used hazelnuts (or chestnuts, again, sources vary). Single ladies would designate a nut for each of their particular love interests, then toss them into a fire. A nut that burned to ash rather than exploded indicated a match that would last.
Several of these rituals involved an apple, which is said to have its roots in ancient Rome. The Roman goddess Pomona (goddess of the orchard) was symbolized by an apple, and when the Romans invaded Britain 2,000 years ago, they brought with them apple trees.
Soon the apple made its way into Ireland, and it featured prominently in Samhain celebrations (later known as Halloween). The apple symbolized fertility and was often used in fortune telling by the Romans, so it makes sense that the Celts would adopt this, too.
One romantic ritual had girls marking apples on the sneak and dropping them into a barrel of water. Men would attempt to snag the apples with their teeth, and the apple a man caught indicated his match.
Conversely, women could select apples to represent their love interests (much like the chestnuts), and whichever apple she caught (again with her teeth) indicated her future husband. Thus, the modern-day bobbing for apples was born.
A woman could also use apple peels to determine her future betrothed. She could toss the peel over her left shoulder, and the shape in which it landed was said to form the first letter of her intended’s name. Apparently the trick was to get the peel off in one long, continuous strip for this to work.
Victorian women also believed that they could determine their future husbands by eating an apple in front of a mirror. In a dimly lit room, a woman stood in front of a mirror with her apple and recited a little incantation. The face of her future husband was to appear behind her in the mirror. (A slightly more dangerous — though no less creepy — variation of this was to hold a hand mirror under the moonlight while walking backwards at midnight; reciting another incantation would grant you a peek at your future spouse. Either or both of these might actually have been the start of the ever-popular “Bloody Mary” game.)
Then there was the “Cupid’s Cake.” On Halloween, a cake was baked with a ring hidden inside it. At midnight the cake was sliced and served, and whoever’s piece had the ring in it would be next to marry, usually within the year. One variation of this used mashed potatoes (or Colcannon, an Irish dish made of potatoes and cabbage), bringing true love to the ring-finder.
Since so many of these little matchmaking rituals had to do with food, it’s no surprise, really, that something called “dumb suppers” were held on Halloween. In this instance, “dumb” meant “silent,” and the supper itself was to be held in absolute silence, with no speaking permitted by either host or guests.
These could be quite elaborate affairs. One account tells of a dumb supper that was held completely backward — backward-facing chairs, place settings, even the supper served from ending (dessert) to beginning. And assuming no one spoke (this would apparently render the entire affair void), then at the stroke of midnight either the apparition of a woman’s future husband would arrive (or the man in the flesh) to sit beside her.
Some sources say the dumb supper tradition began in the Middle Ages, with it arriving in the States with Irish and Scottish immigrants. It was still being practiced here in the U.S. until the mid-20th century (usually in the rural South), and is still observed by those who celebrate Samhain.
So, who needs Valentine’s Day? Romance is alive and well on Halloween. Have some fun finding true love, prepare a dumb supper with friends, and remember to include lots of apples.
Stephanie Ratts Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
