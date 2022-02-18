I mentioned it last year: I dislike Valentine’s Day. It’s different when one is an elementary-aged child, with classroom parties and Valentine’s exchanges; those were fun times.
No, once you hit adulthood, Valentine’s Day is a crapshoot. For me, the emphasis is usually on the first part of that word. …
Like the year I broke off my engagement, on Valentine’s Day, because I had found out the fiancé was a big fat cheater-cheater-pumpkin-eater, then an hour later had to have all my wisdom teeth removed. I should have received hazard pay that year.
Or the year I spent Valentine’s Day at the hospital with my comatose boyfriend. No hearts and flowers for Stephanie that year, just pitying glances from kindhearted nurses.
Or last year, when I lost one of my oldest and dearest friends to COVID.
It should be said here that these aren’t even the worst examples I could give.
As this was to be my first Valentine’s Day without Billy, I was braced for an unpleasant day, but I had contingencies.
Kitty contingencies.
Yep, when in doubt, turn to the kitties. They will often cure what ails you. And it was with this attitude that I made Valentine’s plans that included them. Which promptly got blown right out of the water several days beforehand when I contracted the mother of all stomach viruses.
Just to give you an idea as to how bad it was, it involved a copious amount of vomiting. Which was accompanied by noises that I’m pretty sure aren’t meant to come from a human mouth. (No, the whimpering noises came after.)
My cat Oliver certainly agreed. The first couple of times it happened, my giant, 25-pound cat came off the floor, literally — all four feet at the same time, like something seen only in cartoons, complete with arched back and big eyes — and took off running right out of the room. By day two he just ran.
By day four he was so used to it that he would just get up, stretch, and calmly saunter away, looking for my other cat, Miki, as if to say, “She’s at it again.”
The closest example that I can give is the Lord George scene from the movie “The Gentlemen.” Yep, almost just like that, for days.
When I wasn’t experiencing what felt like death throes, I was asleep. Not that I got much rest. Every couple of hours, I’d wake up to one or both wet noses in my face.
It would seem I have welfare-check-performing cats who needed to wake me every so often to make sure I still lived. (A jaded person might believe it was solely to make sure that they would still be fed, but I prefer to believe they worried …).
My cats did keep pretty close to me. Both sweethearts, they knew Mom didn’t feel well, so (albeit while keeping a safe distance) stuck to my side.
So, while I was still very ill on the big day, they were rewarded for their loyalty with some Fancy Feast. Of course, I’d had my meal planned, too, but even dry toast was too much of a stretch, so that’s been put on hold.
It is entirely possible, to a jaded person, that they knew they had Fancy Feast waiting, and so were simply ensuring they got their special meal by being nice to me. They’re smart enough.
But given that even once I began to feel better, well after Valentine’s Day, they were still mighty attentive, I’m going for sweet loving altruistic kitties, not self-serving, manipulative kitties.
So, no flowers. No cuddly toys. No box of chocolates. No actual Valentines. But for sure cuddly kitties and feline TLC.
I’ve definitely had worse Valentine’s Days.
Stephanie Ratts Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
