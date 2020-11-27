It took some hard contemplating for me to finally decide I would attend a quilt retreat. I would be attending with ladies I did not know at all, and I try to stay away from large groups.
I have been staying home more than usual, but have eaten in a sit-down restaurant, and recently even ventured into a buffet restaurant.
When I learned that there would only be eight ladies attending the retreat, I realized it would be easy to safe distance because the retreat was at the Compass Centre, which can accommodate up to 34 people.
With only eight of us, we could even have our own bedroom if we chose to. I registered for the retreat.
When I attend our annual retreat at the Centre in May (which was canceled this year) I’m usually so intent on finishing projects or completing a new project that I don’t make an effort to socialize much. A retreat is the perfect time for socialization, and I promised myself that I would try to get to know all the other ladies and not hide behind my sewing machine for four days.
Our annual retreat in May is attended by people who know each other. Most are Guild members, supplemented by ladies who have been joining us for years. So I went to this retreat prepared to be the “new” kid.
Imagine my surprise to find out that most of the ladies did not know each other. That made it much easier to be part of this group because we all were anxious to talk to each other and form new friendships.
As usual, there is always at least one lady who is the clown of the retreat. Kimberly spent more time talking and socializing than sewing. She warned us that when she left (earlier than the rest of us) it would be very quiet. She was right! Wow, what an impact one lady can make.
Two of the ladies were members of the Trinity Valley Quilt Guild in Ft. Worth. My sister-in-law is a member of that Guild, so we had that in common. And it wouldn’t be a retreat without at least one lady who stayed up all night to sew and slept through lunch.
With only eight ladies, there was not a full number of workers. In fact, only one person showed up to cook, serve us and clean up. Julie, the lady who ran the fabric shop, appeared sporadically but didn’t stick around long. And the biggest change I think was the fact that the dining area was closed off.
I guess we were meant to eat at our work stations, but after one meal, with the threat of spilling something on our projects, we chose an unused group of tables and distanced around them.
All the silverware was gone and we used pre-packaged plastic ware. All cereal was in individual packages and all breads and rolls were individually placed in zip-lock plastic bags.
There were hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfectant sprays in all the bathrooms and common areas. We were required to bring our own quilt for our bed and our own pillow. I could not have felt safer if I had been home.
It was evident that the Centre had our safety in mind when attending a retreat there. I know other retreats are taking place and I hope they are all as safety minded as the one I attended at the Compass Centre.
And, yes, I’d go again if the opportunity came up.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
