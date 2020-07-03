A standing-room-only crowd gathered June 26 at the Activities Center in the Stewart E. Meyer Library to witness the swearing-in of Patrick Hogan, Wyatt Odom and Dustin Weaver as the newest officers to join the Harker Heights Police Department.
All participants wore masks and sat in chairs that were purposely placed 6 feet apart to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Hogan, 34, attended Devry University and earned an associate degree in network systems administration and then graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy.
Hogan has an uncle who is a police officer.
“I sought out the HHPD position because from my perspective, the department and community seem very positive.” he said.
Pinning him at the ceremony was his wife, Mari. They have two children, Aedan, 10, and Sofia, 7.
“What attracted me to seek a career in law enforcement was that I have always enjoyed helping people,” Hogan said.
Wyatt Odom, 24, a resident of Florence, attended Lamar University and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and attended the CTC Police Academy. Present at the swearing-in was his father, Edgar Odom, Jr., and mother, Debra. His brother, Colton, and sister, Madison, were also present.
Both of his grandfathers worked as officers with the Killeen Police Department — Edgar Odom, his dad’s father and Billy Evans, his mom’s father.
“I wanted to work for the best department in Central Texas and that was Harker Heights because I felt they would hold me to the highest standards,” Odom said.
Odom’s father pinned his son at the ceremony.
Dustin Weaver, 24, started pursuing his degree in criminal justice by attending CTC.
Two years later, he transferred to Texas A&M University-Central Texas and received that degree. He also earned his peace officer certificate at the CTC Police Academy.
Weaver said, “I’ve been naturally attracted to law enforcement. My mom used to tell me that law enforcement is not a job; it’s a passion that very few can live out.”
Weaver’s mother, Jackie, has worked for the past 27 years as a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
She pinned her son during the swearing-in ceremony.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd told the crowd at the ceremony that COVID-19 has had an effect on the graduation of the class at CTC, where the three inductees were all members.
“Instruction had to be shut down at times because of the increase of the number of COVID cases throughout Bell County. The Police Academy class teacher, however, created lesson plans so the education process could keep moving forward and they could successfully graduate today at CTC and participate in their swearing-in,” Gadd said.
Gadd told the three inductees, “You have 17 weeks at least to experience the smooth transition from a cadet to police officer.
“That includes how we treat, respect and help people.”
The ceremony ended with the swearing-in of the three new police officers by Chief Gadd and the pinning of the badge on their uniforms by family members and friends.
