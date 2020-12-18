The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held an entire day full of crafting videos just a couple of weeks ago, and while many of them were intended for children, a couple were targeted toward adults. One of the crafts for adults was on making Christmas trees from tomato cages, and was led by Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs.
The materials needed were very simple: a tomato cage, which can be bought at any gardening store, such as Lowe’s or Home Depot; lots of garland in any color (Gibbs used a white, iridescent garland); ribbon; strings of Christmas lights (Gibbs used multicolored strands); and ornaments. Gibbs said one could really use anything as decoration.
Gibbs began the craft by tying the top wires of the cage together with a zip tie to secure the structure and create a cone, or tree shape. She then took her lights and wrapped them around the cage, starting at the top and working her way down.
She next took her garland and wrapped it around the cage, again working from top to bottom and covering the lights with it the lights would shine through the garland quite well). “You can use as much garland as you want, or as little garland as you want,” she said. She herself used several lengths, not only covering the lights but also leaving no gaps to see through. Once she reached the bottom of the cage, she wrapped the garland around the base so no wire showed.
Gibbs then selected several ornaments (hers were red) and created hooks from pipe cleaners. She also wound several lengths of ribbon (she used silver ribbon) around the tree as extra adornment.
With some red ribbon she fashioned a couple of bows and added tem to the top of the tree. All that was left to do was light the tree, which, with its multicolored lights and white garland, turned out beautifully.
The entire project came together in about 20 minutes.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/691127321840960.
