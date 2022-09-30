This past week while we were in the car going somewhere, my wife, son and I were discussing whether tornadoes or hurricanes were a worse weather phenomenon.
Naturally, my wife, being from Puerto Rico — which just got rocked by Hurricane Fiona — said she feels like hurricanes are worse. I, on the other hand, being from Iowa — part of the coined “tornado alley” — said I feel like tornadoes are worse.
My wife said that a hurricane can become stationary and pummel areas within the eye for prolonged amounts of time. Hurricanes also dump huge amounts of rain and can cause major flooding issues and widespread power outages — which Puerto Rico contended with in 2017 with Hurricane Maria and this year with Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Ian also recently made landfall in Florida, where my wife and I both have family and/or friends. It made landfall near Fort Myers and pummeled the coast as a strong Category 4 hurricane.
My wife has lived through two hurricanes in her life prior to moving to Texas: Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricane Georges in 1998.
Hurricane Hugo struck a portion of Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, 1989. Between its destruction of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the hurricane left $3 billion worth of damage in its wake.
The hurricane resulted in five direct deaths between Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as well as 22 indirect deaths (mostly drowning and electrocution) on Puerto Rico. According to the executive summary of the hurricane on the National Academies Press website, Hurricane Hugo skirted the northeastern corner of the island, dealing a significant amount of damage in San Juan, Fajardo and Luquillo.
Hurricane Georges hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 21, 1998. It was reportedly the most destructive hurricane to strike the entire island of Puerto Rico since Hurricane San Ciprian in 1932.
Hurricane Georges tracked east to west across the island. As it battered the island, it left 96% of its residents without power and caused nearly $2 billion in damage, according to the report from the National Weather Service.
Tornadoes
Speaking about it with one of my editors in the office at work, we conceded that the most adverse effects of a tornado are usually felt by those who take a “direct hit” from the tornado, while hurricanes can affect many more people farther from the eye.
Tornadoes can produce devastatingly destructive wind speeds, but they generally don’t last long and the destruction is not generally as widespread as with hurricanes — or so it seems.
A 2019 EF2 tornado in Copperas Cove did damage to several homes, but the most affected were ones that likely took a direct hit.
That said, tornadoes can also be incredibly dangerous and warrant a place in a debate of worse weather phenomenon. Take for example that tornadoes are not as easy to predict as hurricanes. Atmospheric conditions can rapidly deteriorate throughout any given day, causing tornadoes to spawn at a moment’s notice.
The strongest tornadoes, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale have wind speeds of 166-200 mph (EF4) and over 200 (EF5). These stronger tornadoes are not as common, however.
So far this year, there have only been two EF4 tornadoes in the U.S. — one in Iowa and one in Georgia — and there has not been an EF5 tornado since the one that devastated Moore, Oklahoma, in 2013.
I have never personally been affected by a tornado in my lifetime, but I vividly remember one in particular that hit in Parkersburg, Iowa, on May 25, 2008. I was still living in Iowa at the time. The Parkersburg tornado was one of the few EF5 tornadoes that have wreaked havoc in the U.S.
The tornado reportedly touched down at 4:48 p.m. approximately two miles south of nearby Aplington, Iowa. By 5 p.m., it had intensified to an EF-5 tornado and formed a large wedge shape estimated to be nearly three-quarters of a mile wide before hitting the southern edge of Parkersburg, flattening numerous homes, businesses, two banks and the Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
The effects of the 205 mph winds reportedly included complete destruction of well-built homes that were anchored to sustain tornadic winds. Two of the 17 homes deemed to have sustained EF5 damage had no visible debris anywhere near their foundations.
The winds also snapped a rebar support set in the foundation of a home in half and snapped and dragged reinforced concrete light poles across the ground.
The tornado also reportedly flattened a large industrial building while twisting and shearing metal beams at their base and sweeping the foundation clean of all metal framing and debris. In total, the tornado caused $75 million in damage.
A total of nine people died in the Parkersburg tornado and another 70 were injured.
In the end, I conceded that because of a hurricane’s tendency to become stationary and inundate areas with ridiculously massive amounts of rain and cause major flooding issues, hurricanes are probably worse weather phenomena.
That is not to say I would rather experience being in a tornado, however. While having been fascinated with tornadoes in my younger years, I know they can be just as life-altering if caught in the path of one.
I am still fascinated by tornadoes, but I now have a much greater respect for their ferocity.
Thaddeus Imerman is a Herald reporter and editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
