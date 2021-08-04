Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was ducks, a theme reflected in storytime edition of library director Lisa Youngblood’s virtual Family Night program.
“Tonight we are going to be looking for ducks, ducks everywhere,” she said at the program’s opening, adding, “We’re going to do not one, but two books tonight about ducks going on their own little vacation.”
The first book of the evening was the award-winning “10 Little Rubber Ducks” by Eric Carle, which Youngblood introduced as, “actually a true story, at least in part.” The story was based on a 1992 incident in which a Chinese container ship’s contents of toys goes overboard during a storm, with almost 29,000 items getting scattered in the sea. Carl’s story is his creative interpretation of what may have happened to ten rubber ducks (spoiler: The tenth rubber duck finds a new home with a real duck family).
Youngblood brought in some history and geography, using a globe to show viewers where China is located, the U.S., and the Atlantic Ocean, taking the time to explain where many of the rubber ducks washed ashore. “(We’re) still finding some of these toys,” she said as she added some science in talking about ocean currents.
The second book of the evening was “Duck’s Vacation” by Gilad Soffer. “This is definitely not a true story,” Youngblood said. The story was an interactive one with Duck telling readers not to turn the page (or, letting readers know that they should), for as the reader turns the pages, Duck’s vacation gets progressively less peaceful and more frustrating (at one point Duck not only encounters pirates, but gets put in their pot for dinner).
Youngblood, as always, chose her stories well. Carle’s book featured counting and repetition for her younger viewers while providing historical context for older children. Soffer’s book held humor suitable for any age through the telling of Duck’s increasingly absurd interruptions of his vacation (with the added bonus of its interactive narrative).
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3041972022741605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.