EPP or English Paper Piecing has been around forever. Most people love it or hate it. I’m on the fence about this technique.
Years ago I bought some 1½-inch plastic hexagon shapes to EPP. I made a name tag to wear at quilt guild meetings. There were probably 20 hexagons in the whole name tag.
That was 30 years ago. I didn’t hate it, but I didn’t love the process either.
While attending the Houston International Quilt Show in 2018, I found a vendor who was selling plastic templates for EPP. Up until then I only knew of hexagons that were used to make variations of the Grandmothers Flower Garden pattern. This vendor had over 20 different templates in various shapes and sizes. There were triangles, squares, apple cores, just to name a few.
Thinking I would try the technique again, I spent some time watching the vendor demonstrate how to use their patented templates to EPP.
As what usually happens when I purchase something in Houston, I rarely unpack my purchases right away and the EPP templates were discovered in my sewing room a year later. Once I found them, I discovered that I had forgotten how to use them, so I had to go to the vendor’s website and watch her demonstrations again.
Thinking I had learned the technique, I found some scraps of fabric left over from another project and attempted to make some template EPP pieces.
I floundered through maybe a dozen pieces and then attempted to join the pieces. To say the least, I wasn’t happy with the outcome. I’m thinking maybe I should find the project box I left the pieces and fabric in and try again. Between the virus and now the ice/snow storm we’re experiencing, I think I need something to keep my hands busy.
Of course, by the time you read this, the temperature will be in the 50s or 60s, so I know all things are temporary in Texas.
I’m also on the fence when it comes to hand applique. When stationed in Hawaii in the 1980s, I took a Hawaiian quilting class. Everyone in the family received Hawaiian quilted sofa pillows for Christmas that year. I never made a wall hanging or large bed quilt using this method. But I did learn the needle turn method and I could use it if I wanted to in other projects.
Years later a sewing group I attended on Tuesdays decided to make the Eleanor Burns, Quilt In A Day, Grandmothers Flower Basket quilt. It consisted of many blocks in different flower designs all appliqued inside a machine pieced basket.
We used the applique method of facing the applique piece with the same fabric as the top, sewing around the shape, cutting a slit in the back of the facing fabric, turning the shape inside out, which resulted in a finished edge.
After ironing the shape, in this case a flower petal or leaf, it was hand appliqued onto the block. I used silk thread to do my hand applique.
It took me 19 years to finish this quilt, but I have to brag that it won a blue ribbon.
I think what I’m saying is that even if you don’t love certain techniques regarding all the opportunities that quilting offers us, try them once or twice. You might change your mind or at least you’ll have that talent in your resume to use if you need to.
Nancy C. JUDD is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.