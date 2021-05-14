My husband and I try to go on a date, just the two of us, regularly, but sometimes we get bored of the same places.
This month I reached out to Facebook and asked, “What are some good local/semi-local places for a date?” The responses were great! I have compiled the suggestions into one master list. Better yet, they were all recommended by someone who has been there and some were even recommended by multiple people.
“Painting with a Twist” in Harker Heights is a popular date night location. They are an art studio with private events, in-studio events, virtual events, and even take-home kits. You can check out their upcoming events on their website.
For a unique dinner location try, “The Shack” in Harker Heights. They have good Caribbean food and outdoor seating.
Over the Plate in Temple was recommended by a friend for date night. They have Friday night date classes or private lessons.
Dead Fish Grill in Belton is nice and you can get a table overlooking the lake. It is beautiful and romantic!
For an outdoor adventure, nothing beats Chalk Ridge Falls — and it’s free! While talking about free, strolling along the streets of downtown Belton is always a fun change of scenery.
Another outdoor adventure is Sassafras and Co. kayak rentals. To book, call 254-661-4407 or visit them online at: www.sassafrasandco.com/book-online.
Fire Street Pizza on FM 439 near Belton is fun. They cook your personalized pizza in their stone oven while you wait. They also have tons of outdoor games.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers is another place where you can sit and have conversation outside on the patio. Since Starbucks is there, you can enjoy coffee as well.
Board and Brush in Belton is fun and you create something for your home! They have kits you can purchase if you want to make the projects at home. This is one that received multiple recommendations.
Another place that had multiple recommendations was the escape rooms in Killeen. This can be a fun date as you test your clue solving skills together.
If you are up for a short drive to Georgetown, try El Monumento for Mexican food.
If you want to go a little farther, try “Tiny’s Milk and Cookies” in Austin. One of my friends said, “best cookies I’ve ever had and they have milkshakes and a few other pastries, too.”
Also in Austin, “Tan My Restaurant” is a delicious and affordable mom and pop Vietnamese restaurant with large sharable portions.
For a truly unique adventure, head to “Cherry on Top” in Lampasas. They have 24 different ice cream flavors to include dairy free options. They also have pottery you can paint and other crafts available to do while there.
If steakhouses are your thing, try “Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse” in Austin or “Cheeves Brothers” in Temple. I have heard multiple great reviews about Cheeves Brothers.
Since I firmly believe date nights in marriage are life giving, I hope you get a chance to try some of these recommendations. Let me know what you think and until next time, go on a date!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
