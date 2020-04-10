The last few weeks have been a whirlwind. Between quarantines, stay at home orders, children doing school at home, and many working from home, our lives have been turned upside down.
Many of us have had canceled plans, from graduations to vacations. There have been deaths and illness.
In a time of uncertainty and numerous timeline delays, feelings of anxiousness and irritability can be common. It is okay to feel this way. Everyone is going through this together. Some are enjoying and embracing this while others are ready for this to end.
We can be grateful for all the family time in one moment, and in the next be irritable and uneasy. When we add layoffs and the backlog getting through to the unemployment offices right now, we can feel completely out of control. We can end up lashing out at our spouse because everyone is on edge, to include our children.
Many are experiencing marital quarrels and some are even separating during this time. Unfortunately, children are on the front line to our stress right now and are trying to cope in their own way. They are looking to us, mom and dad, to be stable in an ever-changing time.
I want to reassure you that during this time when moment by moment our life is changing, there is a way you can still find peace in your home and marriage.
First, realize you are in this together. Neither of you wants the family to fail. Financial pressure can cause major dissention but it can also be a time to work together.
Maybe you have extra things you can sell right now. Perhaps you have discovered things you no longer need.
We cut out cable and Netflix because we are watching DisneyPlus and AT&T Watch TV. This saves over $100 each month.
We also changed home security companies, saving $70/month.
We also switched electricity providers, saving on average $100 each month. While we could have been saving all along, this time has been the push to reevaluate our life.
Next, to find peace as a couple, try to find ways to connect. We have started a nightly quiet time after the children are in bed. My husband and I turn the lights off (besides the light over the stove) and just talk about our day from highlights to valleys. We talk about the future and plan vacations. It is truly just a time to put down all distractions, turn off the news, and breathe. This has become the best part of my day.
Finally, we are keeping in mind that this is not forever. This is a temporary inconvenience that we can choose to embrace and enjoy.
We can go on a walk, play board games, cook new recipes, write letters or get out and take pictures of our family.
With all the bad going on, there is a lot of good also. During times of craziness, let’s focus on becoming part of the solution, the peace, and not part of the chaos. Until next time, stay safe.
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
