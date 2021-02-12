A pair of Harker Heights High School violinists are in the top scholastic orchestra in the state and one recently earned a spot in a national youth orchestra.
Freshman Hanah Kim and junior Grace Koh earned spots in the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra.
Koh recently qualified for the National Youth Orchestra.
The Harker Heights High School junior first auditioned and earned a spot on the All-State Orchestra as a freshman, then repeated as a sophomore. This year she earned the 23rd spot among 114 qualifying violinists in the state.
Two years ago, she was the first All-State Orchestra member ever in Killeen ISD, along with Jeesoo Min, a senior at the time. Now, she is happy to have more company.
“The first time was unbelievable,” she said, “there were none before that. I’m glad that now there are more. It does feel different now.”
This year, students in all the state fine arts auditions completed tryouts through recorded video.
In past years, Koh said, student musicians received their specific tryout music the day before the all-region and all-state auditions.
This time, the music was available a month in advance and students had five days to complete their recordings.
Another change for the disciplined student musician was the sudden end to in-person school last March.
“I practiced a lot more last spring and summer,” she said. “I practiced up to six hours a day for TMEA and National Youth Orchestra.”
Both Kim and Koh said they typically practice hours a day. Kim said she normally budgets two or three hours a day with her violin. Both also say the time goes quickly and is a joy for them because they love to make music.
“I think I’m more excited than ever now that I made national,” said Koh. “I felt a rush of passion, more inspired.”
National Youth Orchestra is an opportunity Koh has eyed since middle school. She just became old enough to audition. The high honor includes a trip to New York City where she will perform with peers from across the United States.
“It’s an amazing feeling to get to perform with peers who have the same passion and focus you have,” she said.
For Kim, navigating her first year of high school, making All-State Orchestra was a welcomed surprise.
“I didn’t expect to get it,” Kim said. “I just wanted to try something new and I ended up 43rd in the whole state. The judges found something good in me.”
The freshman violinist said she is relatively new to the instrument, having started about four years ago. Her skill took off, she said, in the Union Grove Middle School orchestra.
“I love the violin. Auditions were stressful, but I love the stress. I think I thrive in it. It was one of my proudest moments.”
Killeen ISD Fine Arts is celebrating its largest group of all-state musicians in 16 years.
The All-State Choir includes Harker Heights freshmen Mattais Fragoso and Elena Bryan and senior KosiEneli, Ellison sophomore Lilyanna Gonzalez and Killeen junior Joshua McMiller.
Harker Heights High School sophomore Gabriel Villalpando made the All-State Band as a contrabass player.
