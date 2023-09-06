Food, Wine and Brew Fest.jpg

Time is drawing near for the 15th Annual Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival, set for Sept. 9 at Harker Heights Community Park.

The event, which takes place from 2 to 8 p.m., will feature over 100 vendors offering craft brews, Texas wines, handmade crafts, live music, activities and more.

