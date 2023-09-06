Wasn’t the scattered rain of a few days ago refreshing? Not everyone got rain and what fell didn’t last very long. But, wow, what a treat!
People in my neighborhood were so excited you could hear them out in the streets screaming, dancing and welcoming this almost forgotten part of nature.
I’m a part-time student of meteorology, and honestly did not see this coming.
The day before, I had observed actual thunderstorms to our northwest, and even though I had heard there was a front headed our way that was forecast to drop our temperatures a few degrees, it was impressive to see those cumulonimbus clouds (thunderstorms) towering into the atmosphere.
The next day, I guess I was confused by all that was going on in the atmosphere and didn’t pay attention to what surrounded me.
There were hurricanes to track, moisture from the Gulf that was headed our way being shut down on the coast by our stubborn high-pressure system, which parked itself over our part of the country for the last couple of months, bringing us nothing but misery with 100-plus temperatures and no clouds in the sky.
How many ways can a meteorologist say “It’s not gonna rain, folks?”
They’ve tried them all. What drives me crazy is these weather experts tell us there is a chance of rain and the probability is 2% in the morning, 5% in the afternoon and zero % overnight.
We’re adults and we can take it. Just forget this pop-up shower routine and tell us it’s not gonna rain. Anyway, isn’t a pop-up-shower what you take when you’ve overslept and running late for work?
Much to my surprise, the weather pattern did change, and when I heard that first rumble of thunder, I said to myself, “What was that?” And those droplets of wet stuff? Let me get out my weather books and read up on the description of rain or recall the words to “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” by B.J. Thomas.
It was difficult to figure what these clouds were going to do even though they continued to produce lightning and thunder for quite some time. Personally, I loved it, but it just didn’t last long enough. Beggars can’t be choosers, they say, so I’m thankful for what my lawn and Dianne’s struggling garden received.
Even this half of a weatherman that I call myself is curious about the climate.
The weather patterns are not the same when I was a kid getting interested in what was going on above.
Hurricane season this year has caught my interest. I don’t have any answers; I’m just curious.
Summertime is still with us, so I guess we shouldn’t get overly excited about storms that rolled over us during a 24-hour period, but we can dream can’t we?
Bless the hearts of those who have had to deal with this dreadful weather daily, such as farmers, ranchers and others who work the land.
Thank God especially for first responders, both local and statewide, who have joined in the fight along with the forest service to control grassfires and stand between us and harm’s way.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
