Christmas is here! Every year it gets harder to find a special gift — something that really stands out. This year I was determined to find the most unique gifts. With the help of some Facebook friends, we have rounded up some truly unique gifts.
The first gift is a picture of what the stars looked like on the particular date that you pick. This would also be a great anniversary gift in the future. They start at $49 with shipping included. You can find this at: Underluckystars.com.
The next is personalized organic coffee. Everyone loves to see their name on something. At “The Cozy Corner” you can get personalized bags of coffee with names, dates, or whatever you want. Bags of personalized coffee are $15. The Cozy Corner is local and can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/TheTexasCozyCorner/.
You can also name a U.S. visible star after someone. Prices range from $20 to $110 and include a certificate. To name a star, go to:
Artsy Voiceprint creates soundwave art from the memorable sounds in your life. From their website: “You provide us with a voice recording, favorite song, or any treasured sound and we’ll transform it into a one-of-a-kind soundwave art that captures your special memory in a beautiful and lasting way.” Prices range from $35 to $80. You can order a canvas or print from: https://artsyvoiceprint.com.
You can also have a custom family crest, Coat of Arms, Family Symbols, Heraldry Crest, Badges, and Monogram designed. We found a seller on Fiverr that charges $75-$250 and can transform your family lineage into a Family Coat of Arms.
The designer can be reached at:
Something different that will become a family heirloom comes from Story worth.
Their standard package includes a year’s worth of story prompts for one storyteller and unlimited recipients. They will send the recipient a writing prompt each week. The recipient just answers the question and sends it back. It will be emailed to all who are part of the shared group. After a year, the company compiles all the stories and sends a hard cover book full of all the stories. In essence, it is a story about them. This can be purchased at: https://welcome.storyworth.com/2020. The standard package is on sale right now for $89.
The next idea is a bit pricey but definitely a neat gift. For around $200, you can order friendship lamps. You keep one and give the other to someone else. You can program your lamps to sync so if you want someone to know you are thinking of them, you can turn your lamp on and theirs will turn on, too. You can personalize with different colors as well. Amazon has them. Just search “friendship lamps.”
Another unique gift is a personalized song. You can get a song made and recorded from: https://www.songlorious.com/create-my-song. You answer a few questions and they will create a song for you. The price starts at $45.
Hopefully these ideas will help you and inspire you to think outside the box. You can also save these ideas to use throughout the year.
Until next time, Merry Christmas!
Kindra Warner is a marriage group facilitator at Grace Christian Center in Killeen and a Herald correspondent.
