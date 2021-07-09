Melissa Nowicke, 33, lives in Copperas Cove, works in Harker Heights.
What is your job title?
I am the Center Manager for Freedom Urgent Care.
What brought you to the area?
I grew up here; my family was military.
Where were you born? Due to the military, I was born in Germany.
Do you have any siblings?
I have two brothers and one sister; I am the youngest.
Married? Kids?
I am not married and I do not have any children just yet.
Tell me about your parents.
My mother, Lisa Perata, lives in New Jersey, which is her original hometown.
What high school did you graduate from?
I graduated from Shoemaker High School class of 2006.
What college did you attend?
I attended Central Texas College and received my associate degree in General Studies and then I went to Daytona College out of Florida online.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the community events. I enjoy Dana Peak Park. I like to go paddle boating. I enjoy the recreational activities. I love the events at Carl Levin Park also.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Zum Edelweiss is my favorite place to eat in Harker Heights.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I wish that it had more entertainment things for adults.
What community work do you do?
We help the foster children from The Garden of Hope with physicals. We do TB screenings and check the kids for other things also. Garden of Hope is a facility for foster children.
I also volunteer with races for the Beef Team. The Beef Team is a running organization that supports the cattlemen of Texas. I enjoy helping with community events. I like to do what needs to be done when I can do it. It is so worth it especially when your able to put a smile on people’s faces.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was Harry Potter, the second one.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Fast and Furious 9.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself having grown in what I am doing now, careerwise. I also see myself settling down here in Central Texas.
