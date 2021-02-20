I have a hearty dislike for Valentine’s Day. Traumatic things tend to occur on that day, and no matter how much logic I throw at it (it’s just a coincidence, right?), logic goes right out the window when yet another Valentine’s Day goes to the dogs when yet another traumatic event occurs on that day.
Case in point: There was the one year I had to get all my wisdom teeth removed on Valentine’s Day. Which happened a scant hour after I found out the man I was engaged to was a cheater-cheater-Pumpkin-eater and I had to break off the engagement. Trauma.
Case in point: The year I had to spend Valentine’s Day in the hospital because my boyfriend at the time was in a coma. Trauma.
There are so many examples I can’t possibly list them all. Yet I still approach every new Valentine’s Day with the idea that this time, it will be different.
Of course, what can I really expect on a holiday that has its roots steeped in tragedy?
The history around Valentine’s Day is as bloody as my gums after that wisdom tooth extraction. And it starts almost more than 1,700 years ago with the death of at least one man, and possibly two, named Valentinus.
First, it should be mentioned that the day has its roots in the Ancient Roman pagan festival of Lupercalia. Lupercalia was traditionally held from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, and involved men sacrificing goats and dogs, then taking strips of the bloody hides and beating women with them, the (misguided) belief being this would make the women more fertile. (This is the same festival that opens Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”)
Ancient Romans didn’t select their sweethearts on their own, either; names were drawn from an urn to decide who would be paired up during the festival.
Now, there seem to be two religious Valentines that were executed back in the third century, though some historians speculate that they may have been the same man. The first was a Father Valentinus of Rome, who was arrested for practicing and spreading Christianity. The story goes that while debating theology with his jailor, said jailor said that if Valentinus could cure his daughter’s blindness, he would convert. Valentinus did, and his jailor did, and Emperor Gothicus put everyone to death.
And Father Valentinus’ execution was a three-parter. He was first beaten, then stoned, and then beheaded.
This Valentinus, it is said, penned a farewell missive to his young sweetheart, signing it “From Your Valentine,” which is still used to this day as a way to convey affection.
The second Valentinus was a Bishop from Terni, who was put to death for helping young single men marry. In those days, the predominating belief was that young soldiers would fight better if they were single. Valentinus disagreed, marrying couples in secret, and when he was found out got beheaded, as well.
Lupercalia was banned by Pope Gelasius I back in the fifth century, who declared February 14 to be St. Valentine’s Day, essentially replacing the fertility festival (and practices of animal sacrifice and bloody flagellations) with a day during which we now all celebrate bloody executions in the name of romance.
It would still be a few centuries before all the other Valentine’s Day trappings would emerge, such as cards and candy. Flowers weren’t even a tradition until sometime in the 17th century, and cards gained in popularity in the 18th century. We can all thank the Cadbury brothers for bringing us Valentine’s chocolate in the 19th century.
Fast-forward to present day, and I can say, finally, I had a good (though icy) Valentine’s Day.
We celebrated with dinner the day BEFORE, thus tricking the universe into giving me a nice, semi-romantic day.
And should next year resume its ugly pattern, I will just have to remember that it could always be worse — I could be stoned and beheaded; then Boyfriend Billy wouldn’t get only my heart — he’d get my head, as well. (Quell romantic!)
Stephanie Ratts Grissom is a Herald correspondent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.