The people at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been working tirelessly to bring storytimes and other programs in a video format to area children during the current Coronavirus restrictions.
The library’s Family Night, held on Thursday evenings, was the most recent to join that lineup. The program last Thursday lacked nothing a live program typically holds; it was full of storytelling, music, and education (presented in a fun way).
Library director Lisa Youngblood led the program last Thursday, introducing it by saying, “I don’t know if you know it or not, but April is National Jazz Month, and we are going to celebrate jazz by reading one of my ... favorite stories.”
Youngblood read “The Jazz Fly” by Matthew Gollub, a story about a fly who likes jazz and, according to Youngblood, “speaks the language of jazz.” During the story, Youngblood taught children about rhythm (complete with eight-count beat and snapping) and scat singing using a refrain that was repeated throughout the book. She also discussed rhyming, as well as instruments typically used in jazz music, such as the piano and saxophone.
After the story, Youngblood introduced children to percussion instruments — specifically, those they could find around their homes.
Using rhythm sticks, she again took children through an eight-count beat, then showed everyone how to use wooden spoons and even a pair of tongs in the sticks’ place. From there, she showed children how to create a drum set using a sack of flour and a pair of wooden spoons, then moved on to plastic and metal bowls and even a tie pin.
For the crafting portion of the evening, Youngblood showed how to create a tambourine from paper plates and pasta, and demonstrated how to make shakers using empty containers and dried goods such as beans and cereal.
Finally, Youngblood led viewers in “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” while using the wooden spoons, encouraging everyone to join in at home before signing off for the evening.
Family Nights will remain virtual until regular programming can resume. Videos will be posted and ready to view on the on Thursday nights beginning at 6 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/ .
