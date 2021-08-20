As the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s theme last week was fresh water animals, library director Lisa Youngblood focused on one specific fresh water animal for last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program, turtles, and highlighted one very familiar one for young viewers.
“Tonight we’re going to look at one of my favorites — Franklin,” she said, producing her Franklin the turtle puppet and letting her viewers know that turtles would be her theme for the evening.
The first book of the night was a fiction selection and featured Franklin — “Franklin Helps Out” by Paulette Bourgeois. In this story, Franklin has to learn the difference between helping and hindering as he attempts to offer a hand to snail, who really doesn’t want, or need, help.
Upon completion of the story, Youngblood took a little time to talk about being kind to others. “Franklin was definitely being kind,” she said, “but he wasn’t always checking to make sure that people needed help. …”
For the second book, Youngblood chose a nonfiction piece, “Turtles and Tortoises (Wildlife at Risk)” by Vassili Papastavrou.
Youngblood explained that wildlife at risk means,
“Wild animals that we are at risk of losing, or that are losing their habitat.”
The informational book was divided into categories of different types of turtles and tortoises, so Youngblood took the opportunity to show the index and how to use it. She first chose the section on box turtles, showing the pictures and reading the captions.
Her next choice was on desert tortoises, and here she showed the photos and read off a few of the facts that the book listed.
For instance, turtles have flipper-like legs to help them move in water, while tortoises, because they stay on land, have stumpy, block-like legs to help them navigate terrain.
At the end of this book, Youngblood said, “The next time you’re at my library or at your school library, you might check out a book on turtles and-or tortoises to learn even more about these wonderful animals.”
Watch the video on the city library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/858708368088270
