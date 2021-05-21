Library clerk Heather Heilman brings the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program to viewers every Wednesday afternoon, and usually has some type of hands-on activity for those who tune in. This week’s topic was on emotions.
Titled “Your Body as a Mood Ring,” Heilman began by saying, “We … need to be able to identify (emotions) and see what else that causes in your body, because it’s not just the emotion that it causes, but the emotion can actually cause physical reactions within your body.”
To demonstrate one way the body responds to emotion, Heilman introduced a mood ring, explaining that it is supposed to change color based on an emotion in the wearer by responding to a change in body temperature. She put it on her own hand, and showed it changing from green to blue.
In addition to temperature changes, emotions can affect blood pressure. For this, Heilman produced a blood pressure monitor. She took an initial reading, which she said was a little high. After taking a few deep, steadying breaths, she took a second reading. This resulted in a drop in her blood pressure.
“Just something as simple as regulating your breathing will calm you down, and also cause your physical body to calm down and lower your blood pressure,” she explained.
So just what is the science behind emotion? It begins in the brain.
The simplified explanation is this: The brain houses one’s limbic system, which produces chemicals called neurotransmitters; these carry messages between the brain and the body. When one experiences, for instance, happiness, it’s the brain releasing dopamine. Fear produces epinephrine and norepinephrine.
These responses are, as Heilman said, measureable. When one experiences fear, one might feel a rise in body temperature, sweating, elevated heart rate. And these physical responses are things that children can learn to identify, which in turn can help them identify what emotions they might experience.
At the end of the program, Heilman said, “Science is all around us, even in us, and science is fun.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1030752640787750.
