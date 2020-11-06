Halloween may be in the past, but area children can still have a spooky good time learning how to make bubbling slime with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s weekly Science Time program.
The library’svirtual Saturday Spooktacular on Oct. 24 featured a special weekend edition of the weekly science program for kids, where library cleek Heather Heilman showed viewers how to make the slimy concoction.
“We are doing some fun stuff for our Halloween Spooktacular,” Heilman said in her introduction to the lesson. Today we are going to make an eye-of-toad bubbling witch’s brew.”
The project only needed a few basic materials: three cups of vinegar, three teaspoons of xanthan gum (this Heilman said could be purchased at grocery stores or Amazon), baking soda, and food coloring (Heilman used red and blue to achieve a Halloween-like purple). A bowl (or other container), spoon, and baking tray would also be used.
Heilman carefully added the xanthan gum to the vinegar, then added several drops of the food coloring to the mixture and stirred. “It’s probably going to be a little bit lumpy, and that’s okay,” she said. The next step was to refrigerate the mix for a few hours.
Heilman spread a layer of baking soda onto a baking container (a baking sheet or baking dish would work).
She then took the refrigerated mixture and poured it over the baking soda. The purple liquid immediately began to bubble (and was audible). She also added some plastic googly eyes for effect.
“How cool is that?” Heilman asked. “That is really bubbling quite nicely, and it makes a lovely sound, too.”
She concluded, “If you want to gross out some people on Halloween, THIS is that you need to do!”
The video is available on the library’s Facebook age at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/3734506379914389
