Bethany Carter-Bryant, 15, lives in Belton, attends Belton High School.
What brought you to the area?
My dad was in the military and got stationed here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Savanah, Georgia.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is Shunder and my dad is Odell.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have three. I am one of the middle siblings. The others are Asante, 25; Zion, 20; and my sister Peyton,9.
What community work do you do?
I help my sister with her work when she needs it. I do a lot of community work with the Archonettes. The Archonettes are a youth auxillary of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated for girls ages 14 to 18. I also participate in Avid at my school and do community activities with them.
I also spoke up about an ongoing bullying event going on at my high school and it made the situation better. They took the individual out that was bullying and now everyone has a better school year.
What school activities are you a part of?
I am a part of the Vet Science Club. I play volleyball for the Trojan Elite Volleyball Club, for the past year. However, I have been playing volleyball for seven years.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the celebration of festivities that they do, how big they make the event.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There really isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
Where is your favorite place to eat in Harker Heights?
Chick-fil-A.
What college do you plan on attending?
I plan on attending UMHB or Texas A&M.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“Hobbs and Shaw.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Hate You Give,” by Angie Thomas.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself as a veterinarian.
