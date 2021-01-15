KILLEEN — Dark green wreaths with bright red bows had rested in front of the headstones at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery from Nov. 28 until Saturday.
The annual laying of the wreaths and the subsequent retrieval, which was started in 2007, normally draws hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers.
The tradition was started by Jean Shine, founder of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, or Wreaths for Vets.
On Saturday, several hundred braved the chilly weather and the bright sun that made the wreaths appear to glisten.
Of those volunteering Saturday was Harker Heights resident Earl Anderson.
This was Anderson’s second year, and he was volunteering with many others from the church he attends — Grace Christian Center in Killeen.
“One day, I’ll be over there in that graveyard — if Christ doesn’t come back first — but I’ll be over there,” Anderson said. “And if I can serve those that are laid to rest now, then one day, somebody will serve me and do the same ceremony.”
This is the second year that Anderson has helped with the event. So far, he has only participated in the wreath retrieval.
“When I was aware of what was going on as far as the retrieval, I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.
Anderson said he hopes to be part of the wreath placing ceremonies if he is in the area. He said it has a deeper connection to him as well.
“Christ said he came to save and to serve, so for us to serve the fallen is an honor,” Anderson said.
Also joining the ranks of the volunteers was Harker Heights resident Keo Martinez, who said Saturday was her first time volunteering for any of the wreath events.
“It’s nice to see so many people take part in this,” Martinez said. “It’s a good sense of community.”
Martinez said she knows a couple of coworkers who are interred in the cemetery’s columbariums, both of whom passed away within the last few years.
“Both me and my husband are veterans,” she added.
Prior to volunteers retrieving all the wreaths, Killeen recording artist Jackie Cox sang a song he wrote called “What Love Looks Like.”
At the conclusion of Cox’s song, Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said, “This is what love looks like.”
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, preparation for the next wreath laying should take place on Nov. 20, with the wreath laying on Nov. 27.
