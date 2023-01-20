For Bobby Erig, with the Central Texas Homelessness Coalition, this year’s Point in Time count of the area’s unhoused population could be one of the most important in recent memory.

The count, which will take place later this month on Jan. 23, occurs each year to record the number of homeless individuals living in Bell County and the surrounding communities. The event is part of a larger, nationwide count.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.