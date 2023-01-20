For Bobby Erig, with the Central Texas Homelessness Coalition, this year’s Point in Time count of the area’s unhoused population could be one of the most important in recent memory.
The count, which will take place later this month on Jan. 23, occurs each year to record the number of homeless individuals living in Bell County and the surrounding communities. The event is part of a larger, nationwide count.
Erig said that the homelessness coalition is responsible for four Central Texas counties, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties.
The count, since it only takes place once a year for most communities, gives officials a snapshot in time of what the homelessness issue looks like across the country.
“Our role is to conduct the count, organize the county and then report the count numbers up to the Texas Homeless Network for the state, which then in turn reports it up to the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Erig said. “Our numbers can affect everything from the amount of funding the federal government pushes down to our communities to the number of housing vouchers that are available in our region.”
Erig said that the count not only includes a tally of those living without homes, but also a survey to better allocate services in the community.
Volunteers, Erig said, will ask homeless individuals a wide range of questions, such as those covering mental health issues. Volunteers will also record any observable information on those who don’t want to participate.
This year’s count, Erig said, would likely be very important due to issues counting the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erig said that he also anticipated a shortfall in community services to be identified through the survey because of organizations going out of business during the pandemic.
“With this year’s first official street count … this is one of the most important in the last decade because of the change in dynamics in society and the need that is out there,” Erig said.
“Trying to compare last year’s number to what is happening this year is not relevant because COVID-19 just started lifting last year,” Erig said. “So this year, people in the business of helping the homeless think that those numbers are going to go up. That is because there was a significant undercount previously.”
Erig said that his goal for the number of volunteers this year was at least 100 people, with 50 already having signed up with the organization.
The organization is currently open to anyone who is interested in volunteering to help with the count, as well as for people interested in donating hygiene supplies for the homeless. Needed supplies include loaves of bread, cheese, plastic bags and sanitizing wipes.
Those interested in donating supplies or signing up to be a part of the count can either email Erig at bobby@cfptemple.org or call him at 254-856-3752.
