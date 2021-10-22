Fifty boxes filled with various foods and flowers were loaded into a steady stream of vehicles in the timespan of just 80 minutes at a food distribution on Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Cardinal Lane, in Harker Heights.
Food donations, including bread, potatoes, cakes and other items had been delivered to the church for the event by H-E-B in Harker Heights, the Killeen Food Care Center and numerous individuals.
The co-sponsors of the food distribution were Leslie Tomlinson, pastor of First United Methodist Church, and Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash.
Nash said, “How many of these kinds of activities like this have you attended where you received both food and flowers?”
About 20 volunteers, including Bob Harless, were given various jobs that included checking in the participants, and doling out food into vehicles. Before departing the parking lot, residents could also participate in a personal prayer station.
Harless, who was selected to be in charge of dispensing flowers, told the Herald, “It brings lots of good feelings to people. I even let a couple of guys off the hook who had their wives with them. They were glad I was handing out the flowers. This event was about helping people who are down-and-out and I get more out of volunteering than some of those who receive donations.”
Assisting Harless was Beth Robinson, a resident of Harker Heights since she was 16 years old. Robinson said, “I enjoy supporting people and doing what I can to make their lives better. I’ve been that way ever since I was a youngster.”
Beth is the daughter of Robert and Betty Robinson. Her father served as the mayor of the City of Harker Heights and her mother was a long-time educator in the Killeen ISD.
Beth told the Herald, “I wanted to be here for the food distribution but I’m involved in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and am handing out ‘Life Saver Guides’ that explain the signs that other people are showing that might mean they are planning to take their own lives. I’m hoping to impress residents that suicide is preventable.”
Nash said, “This food distribution was only the first step in the development of a broad range of assistance through a new Harker Heights Community Resource Center that will eventually help residents fill out applications for jobs, social security, food stamps, FEMA relief and even provide personal counseling.”
