About 20 Harker Heights residents met Nov. 5 for the semiannual “I Love My Parks Day” at Kern Park.
From 8 to 11 a.m., volunteers assisted with the beautification of the park and community garden. They received a free T-shirt and were encouraged to bring water, wear work clothing, close toed shoes and provide sun protection for their families.
Members of the Killeen Garden Club were at the park and provided a decorative display of sweets for the workers.
Representing the City of Harker Heights were Kailie Gomez, outdoor programs coordinator; Adam Trujillo, activity and special events manager; and Lisa Youngblood, director of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Trees were planted in the park to celebrate Texas Arbor Day. Vegetables were also planted and weeds pulled for the grand opening of the new Kern Community Garden.
A new free seed library was installed on “I Love My Parks Day” to encourage residents to aggressively use the garden.
At 11 a.m., there was a Texas Arbor Day ceremony and ribbon cutting at the new garden.
Gomez told the Herald, “It was exciting to see members of the community helping to beautify their parks and promote the benefits of community gardens.”
“It was a way to give back to the city and meet their neighbors.”
The Kern Community Garden is free to the public with six-month and one-year rentals available. Each plot is four feet by eight feet and members are given an exclusive code to access the garden.
Gomez said, “Visit the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, to register for a free plot rental.”
